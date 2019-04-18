Some sections of the 400-page report were blacked out

Attorney General William Barr is flanked by Acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Edward O’Callaghan, left, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as he speaks to reporters at the Justice Department about the report by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, on Thursday morning, April 18, 2019. Image Credit: The New York Times

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Justice released a redacted version on Thursday of special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The report by the former FBI director was handed over to the House and Senate judiciary committees and released to the public on the Justice Department's website.

Some sections of the 400-page report were blacked out by Attorney General Bill Barr to protect ongoing investigations and for other reasons.

The report focuses on Russia's interference in the 2016 election, whether the Trump campaign helped in that effort and whether Trump tried to obstruct justice.