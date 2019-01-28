The Argentine Pope told reporters: “If I said, ‘listen to these countries’ or ‘listen to those countries...’ I would put myself in a role that I do not know, it would be a pastoral imprudence on my part and I would cause damage.” Britain, Germany, France and Spain all said they would recognise Guaido if Maduro failed to call new elections within eight days, an ultimatum Russia said was “absurd” and the Venezuelan foreign minister called “childlike.” The United States, Canada, most Latin American nations and many European states say Maduro stole his second-term election win in May.