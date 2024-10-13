What is Thaad missile defence system?

The THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defence) missile system is a US missile defence system designed to intercept and destroy short, medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase of flight.

Here are some key points about THAAD:

PURPOSE: THAAD is primarily aimed at protecting troops, critical infrastructure, and civilian populations from missile threats.

COMPONENTS: The system consists of several components, including:

Interceptor missiles: Designed to collide with incoming threats.

Launchers: Mobile platforms that can deploy the interceptors.

Radar: AN/TPY-2 radar, which provides tracking and targeting data.

Deployment: THAAD is mobile and can be deployed quickly to various locations, making it adaptable to different threats.

Operational History: It has been deployed in various regions, notably in South Korea amid tensions with North Korea, and has conducted successful intercept tests.

How is it different from Patriot?

A Thaad system battery is considered complementary to the Patriot, but it can defend a wider area, hitting targets at ranges of 150-200km.

Each THAAD consists of six truck-mounted launchers, 48 interceptors, radio and radar equipment, and requires 95 soldiers to operate.