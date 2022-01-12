220112 passenger
The passenger is seen at the window of the American Airlines jet. Image Credit: Twitter

A passenger broke into the cockpit of an American Airlines jet at an airport in Honduras as the plane was boarding for a flight to Miami, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

ABC reported that the man, who was not immediately identified, entered the cockpit and damaged flight controls before attempting to jump from a window.

The damaged aircraft was grounded at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, according to ABC, which reported that passengers were being boarded onto later flights.