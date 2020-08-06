New York: The state of New York announced Thursday it was suing the National Rifle Association and its leader Wayne LaPierre for financial fraud and misconduct, aiming to dissolve the powerful conservative lobby.
"The NRA's influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets," said state Attorneya General Letitia James.
"The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law."