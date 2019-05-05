However, there is no "absolute guarantee" that Robert Mueller would testify

Special Counsel Robert Mueller Image Credit: AP

Washington: Robert Mueller, the man who led the nearly two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, has been asked to testify to Congress on May 15, a lawmaker said on Sunday.

David Cicilline, a Democrat and member of the House Judiciary Committee, told "Fox News Sunday" that Mueller's representatives had tentatively agreed to the May 15 date, but later clarified in a Tweet that "nothing has been agreed to yet."

"That's the date the Committee has proposed, and we hope the Special Counsel will agree to it. Sorry for the confusion," he wrote.

In the interview, Cicilline said that while there was no "absolute guarantee" that Robert Mueller would testify, "the White House has so far indicated they would not interfere".

US President Donald Trump has said Mueller's voluminous report vindicated him of allegations of collusion with Russia, but Democrats want to ask Mueller about evidence the president might have obstructed justice.

Mueller set forth 10 instances in which Trump sought to thwart the investigation, but the former FBI director did not reach a conclusion on whether a crime was committed.

Attorney General Bill Barr, however, said in a four-page summary of the report sent to Congress March 24 that the evidence was insufficient to support criminal obstruction.

Mueller objected in a letter to Barr three days later on March 27, complaining that the summary "did not fully capture the context, nature and substance of this office's work and conclusions."

But in subsequent testimony to Congress last month, Barr said he was unaware of any disagreement Mueller might have had with him over the summary.