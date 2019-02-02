He has scored several key victories in recent days on this front, helping bolster his bid to assume control of the country. The Trump administration imposed fresh sanctions on the national oil company PDVSA, effectively blocking Maduro from exporting crude to the US, and granted Guaido control of Venezuelan assets at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. And the Bank of England’s decision last week came after top US officials, including Bolton and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, lobbied their UK counterparts to help cut off the regime from its overseas assets.