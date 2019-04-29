Nearly 97,000 people donated in first 24 hours, campaign says following Thursday launch

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks outside of Gianni's Pizza, in Wilmington Del., Thursday, April 25, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Washington: Joe Biden’s campaign raised $6.3 million (Dh23.1 million) in the first 24 hours, staffers said — beating out Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke to top the Democratic field.

The campaign said 96,926 people donated money on the first day, which averages out at $65 per person.

“The energy behind Joe Biden is truly electric, and we can’t wait for what’s to come. Stay tuned!” a campaign email read.

Sanders raised $5.9m in his first 24 hours, while O’Rourke acquired $6.1m.

Elizabeth Warren raised “more than $6m” in the first quarter of 2019, according to her campaign, with an average donation of $28. Sanders raked in $18m at an average of $20, and Kamala Harris garnered $12m — her campaign said the average donation was $55.

Biden attended a fund raiser in Philadelphia on Thursday evening aimed at raising $500,000. Hosts said Friday raised substantially more.

The former vice president under Barack Obama entered the race Thursday, declaring the “soul of this nation” at stake under Donald Trump’s administration.