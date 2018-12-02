Regulation may pose another roadblock. Although Just is creating its products in the US, it plans to first sell in Asia. It partially blames what it calls an immature regulatory environment in the US. Some progress is being made. The Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration recently announced they were creating a joint regulatory framework to oversee the production of cell-cultured food products. But proponents of lab-grown meat argue that what they are making will ultimately be safer. “I can source everything that went into that,” said Chris Jones, Just’s head of development.