In March, US President Joe Biden proposed boosting federal medical programmes for lower-income citizens by $400 billion to fund at-home care for the elderly and infirm, but is finding it hard to gain enough support even from his own Democratic party.
Post-World War II baby boomers are now becoming senior citizens, highlighting a potentially dangerous lack of caregivers. Presently, 16.5% of the US population or 54 million people (a figure close to the entire population of Italy), are over the age of 65. By 2030, that is set to reach 74 million elderly. The number of people over the age of 85, who need the most care, is growing even more rapidly.