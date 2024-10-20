Lancaster, United States: Republican fast food enthusiast Donald Trump on Sunday donned a black-and-yellow apron over his white shirt and red tie to serve french fries at a McDonald's restaurant in Pennsylvania.

The campaign stunt was intended as a jab at opponent Kamala Harris, who says she worked at the fast-food franchise in her youth.

Trump has repeatedly said, without offering evidence, that Harris never worked at a McDonald's while in college, an experience she has spoken about on the campaign.

On Sunday, an employee of the restaurant patiently showed the 78-year-old Republican how to scoop fries into cartons to be distributed at the drive-through window, as media gathered for the photo-op outside.

Famously a germophobe, Trump marveled at the serving tool used to distribute the fried potatoes without picking them up: "It's clean, it's really nice, you never touch 'em."

"I'll never forget this experience," he said, as he finished up the campaign stop meant to appeal to working-class voters. "It requires expertise. I'm going through the french fry stuff."

"I don't mind this job," he continued, at one point asking if customers ever ask for more salt.

"I love salt!" he exclaimed, also throwing some over his shoulder onto the floor, explaining that he is "superstitious."

Told by reporters that Sunday was also his opponent Harris's 60th birthday, Trump wished her a "happy birthday."