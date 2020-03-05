The US President Trump revealed his secret while addressing a White House meeting with airline executives and administration officials on Wednesday on measures taken to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus scare in the world, US President Donald Trump has said that it has been weeks since he touched his face as a precaution against the coronavirus epidemic and that it was something that he misses, touching off reactions from twitterati.

The US President Trump revealed his secret while addressing a White House meeting with airline executives and administration officials on Wednesday on measures taken to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a humorous moment, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, Deborah Birx talks about precautions amid COVID-19 and reminded "the common sense of washing your hands, not touching your face."

Responding to him, Trump declared: "I haven't touched my face in weeks, in weeks! I miss it!"

After his comment came out in public domain, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "What I don't understand is how Trump can apply his trademark orange make-up without touching his face."

