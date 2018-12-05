Bush embodied the ideals and stoicism of a nation. His Navy plane was shot down in the Second World War, but not before he had delivered its bombs. He served two terms as vice-president under president Ronald Reagan that ushered in a new conservatism, which would help elect Bush president in 1988 and witness the fall of the Berlin Wall. Reactions to his death spoke to his patriotism and a sober world view honed by his time in the intelligence realm and as president, when in 1990-91, he sent US forces to the Middle East to defend Kuwait against Iraq’s army.