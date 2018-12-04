A form of Parkinson’s disease confined Bush to a wheelchair or motorised scooter in the final years of his life. Among the services that Sully was able to perform for Bush were retrieving dropped items, opening and closing doors, pushing an emergency button and supporting him when standing. As Sully went about these tasks, he amassed a following on social media, including on his own Instagram account, which boasts more than 79,000 followers as of Monday. On Sunday, the photo of Sully lying before Bush’s casket became the latest post.