Thirteen years later, that same Union Pacific locomotive will escort the 41st president to his final resting place in College Station on Thursday afternoon after funeral ceremonies in Washington and Houston. The train carrying his remains will leave a Union Pacific Railroad facility in Spring, a community north of Houston, and travel the 70 miles (112km) to College Station. Bush will be buried there, alongside his late wife and daughter, on the site of his presidential library at Texas A&M University.