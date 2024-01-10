In a gut-wrenching incident, Filipino-American couple Ryan Ambrosio, 45, and Jennifer Dormitorio Ambrosio, 43, from Farmington, Michigan, fell victim to a fatal collision that left behind their six children, ages 2 to 9, orphaned.
The fatal crash, caused by a 35-year-old suspect in a stolen Ford Super Duty pickup truck, unfolded at 1:30 am on Saturday, US media reported.
Escalating the tragedy, the suspect, evading law enforcement, engaged in a perilous pursuit, almost colliding with a patrol car.
Fleeing onto 8 Mile Road near the Southfield Freeway, the suspect turned off headlights, defying traffic flow. The collision occurred on northbound M-10, where the suspect struck the Ambrosios' GMC Terrain head-on.
The Ambrosios, identified as the GMC's occupants, tragically lost their lives at the scene, Michigan State Police (MSP) reported on X.
The MSP Second District stated: "The suspect driver of the pick up backed up nearly hitting the patrol car. The suspect then exited the parking lot on to 8 Mile Road near the Southfield Freeway. The troopers attempted a traffic stop and the suspect fled the scene." The police pursuit continued north before the smash-up happened, instantly killing the couple.
The suspect and a 29-year-old female passenger were rushed to hospital in "serious conditions" but are expected to survive, US media reported.
The aftermath prompted an 11-hour freeway closure, with the First District Investigative Response Team and MSP crash reconstruction section delving into the investigation. Results will be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor for review, as confirmed by the MSP.
Family members, devastated by the loss, described Ryan and Jennifer as individuals "loved by so many".