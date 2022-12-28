Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_64100--1a39c-1672218736775
Passengers prepare to board a flight at the airport in north-central China's Jiangxi province on Nov. 1, 2022. The Chinese government said Tuesday, Dec. 27 it will start issuing new passports as it dismantles anti-virus travel barriers, setting up a potential flood of millions of tourists out of China for next month's Lunar New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Image Credit: AP

Washington: The United States is considering Covid entry restrictions for travelers from China, US officials said Tuesday, after Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month.

Infections have surged across China as key pillars of its containment policy have been dismantled, prompting US officials to express concern at the potential for new variants to be unleashed.

Covid quarantine scrapped

That potential became even more real Monday when Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals from January 8, prompting many in China to rush to plan trips abroad.

“There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing Covid-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC,” the US officials said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

‘Impossible to track’

Beijing authorities have acknowledged the outbreak is “impossible” to track and have done away with much-maligned case tallies, in addition to narrowing the criteria by which Covid fatalities are counted.

The winter surge comes ahead of major public holidays next month in which hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel to their hometowns to reunite with relatives.

China’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported 5,231 new Covid cases and three deaths nationwide Wednesday - likely a drastic undercount since people are no longer required to declare infections to authorities.

Authorities are using data from online surveys, hospital visits, demand for fever medicines and emergency calls to “make up for shortcomings in (officially) reported figures”, disease control official Yin Wenwu said at a press briefing Tuesday.

Beijing city authorities plan to distribute the oral Covid drug Paxlovid at local hospitals and community clinics, but it remains extremely difficult to obtain for ordinary people.

The US-developed treatment was briefly available on e-commerce platform JD.com and delivery platform Meituan in the past few days before both ran out of stock.

Lack of genomic data

But it is the lack of genomic data that has sparked particular concern abroad, making it “increasingly difficult for public health officials to ensure that they will be able to identify any potential new variants and take prompt measures to reduce the spread,” the US officials said.

The United States “is following the science and advice of public health experts, consulting with partners, and considering taking similar steps” to countries such as Japan and Malaysia, which have announced public health measures to counter the spread of Covid from China.

Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_61423--85dc4-1672218733523
Passengers prepare to board a flight at the airport in north-central China's Jiangxi province on Nov. 1, 2022. The Chinese government said Tuesday, Dec. 27 it will start issuing new passports as it dismantles anti-virus travel barriers, setting up a potential flood of millions of tourists out of China for next month's Lunar New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_System_Overload_28248--2f6bc~1-1672218739779
A sickened patient is moved onto a gurney at the emergency department of the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city in northern China's Hebei province on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. As China grapples with its first-ever wave of COVID mass infections, emergency wards in the towns and cities to Beijing's southwest are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, residents are driving sick relatives from hospital to hospital, and patients are lying on floors for a lack of space. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_64100--1a39c-1672218736775
Passengers prepare to board a flight at the airport in north-central China's Jiangxi province on Nov. 1, 2022. The Chinese government said Tuesday, Dec. 27 it will start issuing new passports as it dismantles anti-virus travel barriers, setting up a potential flood of millions of tourists out of China for next month's Lunar New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_System_Overload_28687--5c843~1-1672218742660
Relatives carry paper offerings to burn for their dead relative at the Gaobeidian Funeral Home in northern China's Hebei province, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Bodies from Beijing, a two-hour drive away, are appearing at the Gaobeidian funeral home, because similar funeral homes in Beijing were packed. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_System_Overload_34358--7fe43~1-1672218745547
A hospital worker prepares to perform tests after placing electrodes to the chest of a man sprawled out on a stretcher outside the emergency ward at the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city in northern China's Hebei province on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. As China grapples with its first-ever wave of COVID mass infections, emergency wards in the towns and cities to Beijing's southwest are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, residents are driving sick relatives from hospital to hospital, and patients are lying on floors for a lack of space. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Virus_Outbreak_Hong_Kong_66560--6062e-1672218767758
FILE - Medical workers help residents get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center in Hong Kong, Monday, March 14, 2022. Hong Kong will scrap some of its COVID-19 restrictions, including PCR tests for inbound travelers and vaccination requirements to enter certain venues, the city’s leader said Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_System_Overload_66774--a5ffa~1-1672218761710
Relatives gather near the beds of sickened patients at the emergency department of the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city in northern China's Hebei province on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. As China grapples with its first-ever wave of COVID mass infections, emergency wards in the towns and cities to Beijing's southwest are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, residents are driving sick relatives from hospital to hospital, and patients are lying on floors for a lack of space. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_System_Overload_68453--90121~1-1672218764634
A patient rests in a wheelchair at the emergency department of the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city in northern China's Hebei province on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. As China grapples with its first-ever wave of COVID mass infections, emergency wards in the towns and cities to Beijing's southwest are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, residents are driving sick relatives from hospital to hospital, and patients are lying on floors for a lack of space. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Image Credit: AP
Copy of CORRECTION_Virus_Outbreak_China_49138--8c603-1672218729948
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE IN SECOND SENTENCE - An inbound traveler prepare to cross immigrations at the Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in southern China's Guangdong province on Dec. 25 2022. The Chinese government said Tuesday, Dec. 27 it will start issuing new passports as it dismantles anti-virus travel barriers, setting up a potential flood of millions of tourists out of China for next month's Lunar New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Emily Wang Fujiyama) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_System_Overload_40635--c0fe6~1-1672218748557
A hospital worker stands behind a counter at the Baigou New Area Aerospace Hospital in Baigou, northern China's Hebei province on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. As China grapples with its first-ever wave of COVID mass infections, emergency wards in the towns and cities to Beijing's southwest are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, residents are driving sick relatives from hospital to hospital, and patients are lying on floors for a lack of space. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_System_Overload_40890--67bdc~1-1672218751484
A patient rests in a bed at the emergency department of the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city in northern China's Hebei province on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. As China grapples with its first-ever wave of COVID mass infections, emergency wards in the towns and cities to Beijing's southwest are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, residents are driving sick relatives from hospital to hospital, and patients are lying on floors for a lack of space. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_System_Overload_47254--b3837~1-1672218755621
Visitors to the Baigou New Area Aerospace Hospital stand near the words "Emergency Clinic" in Baigou, in northern China's Hebei province on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. As China grapples with its first-ever wave of COVID mass infections, emergency wards in the towns and cities to Beijing's southwest are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, residents are driving sick relatives from hospital to hospital, and patients are lying on floors for a lack of space. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Virus_Outbreak_China_System_Overload_62725--6f0ec~1-1672218758481
Relatives attend to a sickened patient in a wheelchair at the emergency department of the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city in northern China's Hebei province on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. As China grapples with its first-ever wave of COVID mass infections, emergency wards in the towns and cities to Beijing's southwest are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, residents are driving sick relatives from hospital to hospital, and patients are lying on floors for a lack of space. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Image Credit: AP
View gallery as list

China’s loosening of measures effectively brings the curtain down on a zero-Covid regime of mass testing, lockdowns and long quarantines that has roiled supply chains and buffeted business engagement with the world’s second-largest economy.

Beijing’s foreign ministry said Tuesday that countries should uphold “scientific and appropriate” disease controls that “should not affect normal personnel exchanges.”

Jitters

Beijing’s sudden pivot away from containing Covid-19 has caused jitters around the world. The United States is “considering taking similar steps” to countries such as Japan and Malaysia, they added.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China claims as its own, said Wednesday that it would also screen travellers from the mainland for the virus.

Hospitals and crematoriums across China have been overwhelmed with undervaccinated elderly patients, while residents report widespread shortages of fever medicine as the virus spreads largely unchecked among the population of 1.4 billion.

Asked about Japan’s entry restrictions, Beijing’s foreign ministry Tuesday said that countries should uphold “scientific and appropriate” disease controls that “should not affect normal personnel exchanges”.

All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020. The period of isolation fell from three

weeks to one week in June, and to five days last month.

The end of that rule in January will also see Covid-19 downgraded to a Class B infectious disease, allowing authorities to adopt looser controls.

On Tuesday, Chinese immigration authorities announced the gradual resumption from January 8 of passport issuance for “tourism” or “overseas visits of friends”.