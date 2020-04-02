Trump says US to deploy Navy ships in the Caribbean and East Pacific

US President Donald Trump speaks, flanked by US Attorney General William Barr (L), during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States will deploy Navy ships in the Caribbean and East Pacific to prevent drug cartels for taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and smuggling more narcotics.

Trump, joined by Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley at a White House briefing, said the move is needed because there is a “growing threat” that cartels and criminals will try to take advantage of the pandemic.