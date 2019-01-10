On Monday, the investigator summoned Saosongyang to the Sacramento office to collect his winnings. Instead of rejoicing in the windfall, however, he was arrested by Vacaville police, who had obtained a warrant for him on the charge of grand theft. He was booked at the Sacramento County Jail and will be transferred to the Solano County Jail later this week, authorities said. In California, grand theft can be classified either as a misdemeanor or a felony, which determines whether a defendant can be sentenced to up to one year in county jail or up to three years in state prison; it wasn't clear which type of charge Saosongyang would face.