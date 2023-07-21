Johannesburg: Days after an explosion rocked Johannesburg, a CCTV video of the street where the explosion occurred has gone viral.
The video, published by Reuters, shows parked vehicles getting jolted into the air as a pedestrian made a very lucky escape from being crushed.
The cause of the explosion that left one dead and 48 injured is still unknown, but is suspected to be an underground gas explosion. The blast ripped open roads and flipped vehicles in the heart of South Africa's biggest city on Wednesday evening, during rush hour.
Videos and pictures from Bree Street show long cracks in the road. Authorities have told residents to stay away from the area as investigations continue. Most of the damaged vehicles were minibus taxis. Eyewitnesses said some people were sitting in the buses when the explosion threw them into the air.
The company that supplies gas to that part of the city said it did not believe its underground pipelines were responsible, as authorities first thought. "Our network has experienced no pressure loss which indicates the gas pipelines are intact. Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted," the company said in a statement.
AP reported that an investigation was underway as city authorities checked if there was a threat of another explosion or gas leak. “We are still searching for the source," said Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of the Gauteng province, where Johannesburg is located.
Firefighters discovered the body of the man who died in a nighttime search of the blast area, Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said on Twitter.