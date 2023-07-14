Dubai: The Indian Cricket team will be playing a two-Test Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy in December and January.
According to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday, the tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series and will culminate with the Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy involving two Tests.
Fans to witness entralling contests
Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are among the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity.”
Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson, said: “I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation.”
The schedule:
December 10: First Twenty20, Durban
December 12: Second Twenty20, Gqeberha
December 14: Third Twenty20, Johannesburg
December 17: First ODI, Johannesburg
December 19: Second ODI, Gqeberha
December 21: Third ODI, Paarl
December 26-30: First Test, Centurion
January 3-7: Second Test, Cape Town.