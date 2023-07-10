1 of 14
A rare snowfall dusted Johannesburg and other high-lying parts of South Africa on Monday, with weather services warning of potential road closures and dangerously cold temperatures. | Above: A child plays in the snow at Laerskool Orion, a school located in Brackenhurst, a suburb south of Johannesburg.
Residents in the business hub woke up to snowfalls lightly covering rooftops and gardens as a cold front that hit the country late last week morphed into a weather system called a "cutoff low."
At a Johannesburg kindergarten, excited children made snowballs and attempted to catch flakes with their tongues - some having never witnessed snow before.
"We last saw this type of weather in 2012," said Puseletso Mofokeng, a senior forecaster at the South African Weather Service (SAWS).
Mofokeng said snow was reported across southern parts of Johannesburg's Gauteng province and was expected to continue falling throughout the day, also hitting high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. "Roads may be closed," he said.
SAWS warned that icy temperatures posed a risk to street dwellers in a country where poverty remains widespread. Rough seas and strong winds were also expected to create hazardous conditions for small vessels off South Africa's eastern coast.
A man leads horses as snow falls in Delta Park, in Johannesburg.
People take photos as snow falls in Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg.
Johannesburg lies at an altitude of more than 1,700 metres (5,600 feet) and is in the peak of the southern hemisphere winter. But snow in the city remains a rare event - prior to 2012, heavy snowfall occurred in 1996, Mofokeng said.
"It's been such a long time, I feel so happy," said Lerato Matepese, a Johannesburg resident.
Children play in the snow at Laerskool Orion, a school located in Brackenhurst.
A general view of snow at a plaza in front of an office building in Johannesburg.
Garbage collectors work as it snows in Brackenhurst.
