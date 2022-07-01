Cases of monkeypox cases jumped to 5,323 late on Thursday, based on cumulative confirmed cases in 52 locations (countries, territories, and areas) where the virus is not endemic, according to the latest US Centres for Disease Control and Protection.

The numbers, sourced from publicly available official sources, such as the WHO, European CDC and public health agencies, show a huge jump from earlier counts — including the double of “lab-confirmed” cases cases in the US, to nearly 400 in just 4 days.

Another count, updated by global.health, shows confirmed cases at 5,399 globally as of Friday.

Concern

A number of public health experts have expressed concern time is running out to mount an effective response — including though vaccinations — to stop transmission before the disease becomes “endemic” in non-endemic countries.

There had been cases reported with no known link to “chains of transmission” — which indicate the disease is spreading within the community, with carriers possibly spreading the virus without knowledge that they are infected.

Emergency committee meeting

Meanwhile the WHO is set to convene an emergency meeting of an experts’ committee in the face of “evolving” health challenge, five days after the global health body declined to declare monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

This is compounded by the fact that testing and lab confirmation, even in richer countries, are still difficult to obtain. Therefore, the official case count is likely “understimated” according to the WHO’s own estimation.

Testing for monkeypox ⚪ One test used is known as “orthopoxvirus test”, based on molecular nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) using real-time PCR for detection of viruses in the Orthopoxvirus genus (e.g. Monkeypox, Cowpox, Vaccinia, Camelpox, Smallpox).



⚪ According to the US CDC, there is currently no commercially available assay to detect monkeypox virus. The agency has urged laboratories conducting the tests to should perform a site-specific and activity-specific risk assessment to identify and mitigate transmission risks.

The monkeypox story so far:

> A majority of the cases are being reported in European countries.

> Notably, the trackers do not include year-to-date cases in endemic countries. > No deaths have been reported in non-endemic countries.

> On June 25, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced monkeypox outbreak does not constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), following on 2 days of deliberation by the Emergency Committee.

> The PHEIC designation is the WHO’s highest level of alert, showing an event constitutes an extraordinary public health risk to other countries through international spread and requires a coordinated international response.

> However, the Committee agreed monkeypox is an “evolving health threat”, adding that the outbreak requires “coordinated action” to stop the spread of the virus.”