Dubai: The Indian Premier League is a week into Season 17 and many records have been broken. It also set a trend of home teams winning all the matches
The main talking points have been Hardik Pandya’s captaincy of five-time champions Mumbai Indians and the Virat Kohli’s performance, which has come under the scanner ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.
Paddy Upton, former mental conditioning coach of World Cup-winning Indian team, has worked Pandya and Kohli. He thinks both are totally capable of handling the pressures of expectations.
UAE opener Chirag Suri, who was part of the IPL a few years ago, also weighs in with his thoughts.