Why generations of Emiratis prefer to study at this American-curriculum school in Dubai

Why generations of Emiratis prefer to study at this American-curriculum school in Dubai

Al Ittihad Private School — Jumeira (IPS-J) in Dubai boasts generations of loyalty from Emirati families, who represent nearly all its 2,415 students.

The reason? The school, since day one, 23 years ago, remains “deeply committed” to Islamic values, the Arabic language and Emirati heritage, all the while offering an American curriculum. This “balance” has secured the patronage of UAE nationals (who typically attend public schools) since the private school’s founding in 1998.

