Watch: How Gaza looks a year after the war began

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos News

Watch: How Gaza looks a year after the war began

A year after Israel unleashed its relentless aerial and ground campaigns in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for Hamas’s October 7 assaults, the densely populated enclave has been the target of massive devastation, reducing most of it to rubble and spawning a humanitarian catastrophe.

Most of its 2.4 million population have been repeatedly displaced, and many are at risk of famine, say international aid groups. Living without basic necessities “More than 2 million Palestinians are without protection, food, water, sanitation, shelter, health care, education, electricity and fuel — the necessities to survive. Families have been forcibly displaced, time and time again, from one unsafe place to the next, with no way out,” the UN-led humanitarian grouping, Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), said in September.

 

Next Up

Watch: Day 3 highlights of the Gulf News Edufair 2024 October Edition

Watch: Day 2 highlights of the Gulf News Edufair 2024 October Edition

Watch: Day 1 highlights of the Gulf News Edufair 2024 October Edition

Watch: UAE and Egypt Presidents attend graduation of Egyptian cadets

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.