Watch: How Gaza looks a year after the war began

A year after Israel unleashed its relentless aerial and ground campaigns in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for Hamas’s October 7 assaults, the densely populated enclave has been the target of massive devastation, reducing most of it to rubble and spawning a humanitarian catastrophe.

Most of its 2.4 million population have been repeatedly displaced, and many are at risk of famine, say international aid groups. Living without basic necessities “More than 2 million Palestinians are without protection, food, water, sanitation, shelter, health care, education, electricity and fuel — the necessities to survive. Families have been forcibly displaced, time and time again, from one unsafe place to the next, with no way out,” the UN-led humanitarian grouping, Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), said in September.