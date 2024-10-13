Lebanon's government said that more than 400,000 people had fled an Israeli escalation against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah across the border into Syria in less than two weeks.
The influx of people fleeing to Syria continues. The Syrian authorities have kept the border open for people to enter from Lebanon. UNHCR is at the four main Syrian official border crossing points alongside the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, other UN partners and NGOs to support those who cross.
As they flee the bombings, families arrive with profound emotional fatigue, some requiring urgent medical care. The majority of new arrivals head to their towns and villages of origin to join relatives. Some need accommodation. Hosting centres in Rural Damascus, Tartous, Latakia, Homs and Hama are now accommodating both Syrians and Lebanese who have fled.