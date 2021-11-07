Hands-on Review: Historically inspired watches from Seiko’s 2021 collection

In this video, we take a close look at some interesting watches including the Seiko Prospex SPB239, the SJE085J1 Alpinist 1959 Re-creation, the SPB245J1 Alpinist 1959 Reinterpretation, the Prospex SRPG57J1 “Save the Ocean Antarctica” ‘Monster’, and the S23635J1 Prospex 1986 Quartz Diver’s 35th Anniversary Limited Edition. With these new models, the watchmaker has managed to channel the signature historical attributes of their fabled predecessors, while infusing elements of modernity into them.

All these watches are now available across Al Futtaim Watch House stores in the UAE.

