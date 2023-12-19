South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya, who made his web series debut with the Telugu-language supernatural thriller ‘Dhootha,’ claims he’s now feeling liberated. In the eight-episode series directed by Vikram K Kumar, Chaitanya plays a journalist with a murky moral compass. “Going into ‘Dhootha,’ there were a lot of questions thrown at me, like, ‘Are you sure you want to do this because it’s different from what you people are used to?’ or ‘Will you be accepted in such a role?’ … But when so many firsts in my life work, those questions are naturally answered. I feel so liberated now,” said Chaitanya in an interview with Gulf News.
South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya talks about his web series debut in ‘Dhootha’
The Telugu heartthrob goes rogue and sinister with ‘Dhootha’, streaming on Prime Video