Emirati rapper and hip-hop star EZOW, who grew up in Dubai, may be sunshine-averse, preferring to work in a dark room while making music, but he is the quintessential antidote to the usual rapper stereotype. He isn’t dark or somber, and like most rappers, he isn’t some rabid party animal who believes that profanity-fuelled lyrics are the way to make an impression.
Dubai's Emirati rapper EZOW on Chris Brown, career, and life choices
