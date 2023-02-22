Located at the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District, the three gray-white buildings each look unique, yet appear to share something fundamentally similar. This undeniable similarity between them embodies the shared values espoused by the Abrahamic Family House, an interfaith complex that stands as a testament to the UAE’s tolerant outlook.
Take a first look inside Abu Dhabi's interfaith Abrahamic Family House
Complex promoting tolerance houses mosque, church and UAE’s first purpose-built synagogue