His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and His Excellency Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, have witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Colombia. The agreement was signed by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Germán Umana Mendoza, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism for Colombia.