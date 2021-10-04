Amjad Sithara and wife Marjana pose in front of the luxury car with their baby Ayra Malika Image Credit:

Dubai: A young Indian businessman in the UAE has surprised his wife on her 24th birthday with a Dh1.6 million Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge gift.

Keralite expat Amjad Sithara, 30, wanted a special gift for his wife Marjana Amjad on her birthday on October 2 as it was just weeks before that she delivered their first child.

Founder and CEO of BCC Group, Amjad is a young entrepreneur who has made it big in the manpower supply field in the UAE in just a decade. The Group was in news last for financially supporting the families of employees, who died of COVID-19, and providing jobs to visit visa holders stranded here due to the pandemic.

Marjana is the Chief Operating Officer of BCC Group. It was on September 5 that she gave birth to their daughter Ayra Malika.

Amjad told Gulf News that he was over the moon when his wife gifted him a baby girl and wanted to gift her something special on her birthday. Amjad has shared a video on Instagram showing how he threw the surprise to Marjana at a luxury car showroom in Dubai.

A massive gift box in white wrapped in red and black ribbons welcomed the couple dressed in black. “Happy Birthday My Wonderful Love … Thank you for each moment you made precious … With lots of love, Amjad Sithara” was written on the box.

Dream car

Amjad is seen welcoming Marjana with a bouquet and inviting her to open the box. As they together opened the box, the bespoke car decorated with red and black balloons appeared to the surprise of Marjana. He said that she was very excited because ‘it is her dream car.’

The couple also posed with their little one in front of the car on the special occasion. Amjad captioned that photo as “Here is my everything in one photo.”