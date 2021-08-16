Dubai: The Dubai Opera is the city’s first opera house. It opened its doors to the public on Wednesday with the help of Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, whose performance sold out within three hours of them releasing the ticket.
Located in the heart of UAE’s newest arts and cultural nerve centre Downtown Dubai, the Dubai Opera is now a flagship destination in Dubai.
It is the city's premier performing arts venue, bringing art and music to life in a way that has never been seen before. The Dubai Opera is Dubai's gleaming centre of culture and the brilliant pearl of The Opera District. Dubai Opera produces and stages stunning, authentic, and engaging performing arts experiences.
Dubai Opera's famous dhow-shaped structure is a modern design masterpiece and a striking tribute to Dubai's maritime past. The building's beautiful design, created by Atkins and principal architect Janus Rostock, allows it to morph into three modes: a theatre, a music hall, and a banquet or event hall in a 'flat floor' mode.
Dubai Opera can hold a wide range of performances and events, including theatre, opera, ballet, orchestras, concerts, fashion presentations, live entertainment, conferences, galleries, and art exhibitions, thanks to its seamless versatility.
The Dubai Opera also features a spectacular rooftop restaurant and sky garden with views of The Dubai Fountain and the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
Programming
The schedule at the Dubai Opera has something for everyone and pulls in residents and tourists alike.
The stage at Dubai Opera showcases an astonishing diversity of world-class talent. In addition to opera, ballet, and classical music performances and productions, Dubai Opera also hosts musical theatre, fashion presentations, jazz, comedy, family shows, and a wide spectrum of live entertainment.
Dubai Opera in numbers
- 5,798 square metres in area
- 1,901 concert capacity
- 1,875 theatre capacity
- 184 box seating in 31 boxes
- 5,000 kg weight of the chandelier
- 2,900 LEDs in the chandelier
- 600 lighting fixtures
- 21 dressing rooms