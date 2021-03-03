Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary General for Local Affairs, Emirates Red Crescent, seen interacting with Abdul Jaleel Eramangalath, MD, Faith Medical Image Credit: Supplied

Actions speak louder than words. Today, as the world commemorates World Hearing Day, a UAE based Indian expat hopes to make a difference in the lives of 15 individuals suffering from hearing disabilities. GN Focus speaks to Abdul Jaleel Eramangalath (in picture), Managing Director, Faith Medical, a UAE- based company that is the official provider for select premium hearing aid systems.

Please share your plan for World Hearing Day today and on how this ties in with your philanthropic initiative for Ramadan next month.

I had decided to do something during Ramadan this year for patients who couldn’t afford the premium hearing devices and present 15 instruments for free. Therefore, starting today, on World Hearing Day, Faith Medical will be inviting applications from patients in the UAE suffering from hearing disabilities. My team will go through the applications and decide on the 15 patients who will then be presented with our premium hearing aid instruments next month during Ramadan. Patients can share their applications through email on info@faithmedeq.com or call or whatsapp 052 875 4948.

How is Faith Medical bringing change to patients’ lives through its services?

The Ramadan initiative is just one of several that we at Faith Medical have undertaken and will continue doing this year and in the years to come. For instance, to commemorate the 50th anniversary celebrations of the UAE, Faith Medical is also planning to present 50 hearing aid instruments for free to patients in need. Patients will be referrals from top UAE hospitals that Faith Medical is aligned with, as well as through an application process similar to our Ramadan initiative. In keeping with our record of providing essential services to the hearing disabled, Faith Medical also provided hearing aid instruments at specially discounted prices to select Emirates Red Crescent patients last month. Besides, its partnership with premium Swiss brand Bellman & Symfon allows Faith Medical to be the official supplier of premium systems for the hearing disabled for the hospitality sector as well as smart hearing and alarm systems for homes. I would like to reiterate that for us at Faith Medical, price is not a concern, it is patient satisfaction that is key.

Has Faith Medical signed any new contracts with global brands recently?