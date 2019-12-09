From February 1, 2020, any Phone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older. Image Credit: Gulf News

Consumers in the UAE who are using older versions of iPhones and Android will in a couple of months won't be able to use WhatsApp.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging service provider will ditch support for handsets running older operating systems by 2020.

From February 1, 2020, any Phone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older.

WhatsApp is also withdrawing support for all Windows phones from December 31, 2019.

'On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts,' the company said in a blog post.

'If WhatsApp is currently active on your iOS 8 device, you'll be able to use it until February 1, 2020.'

WhatsApp has been gradually phasing out support for various smartphone platforms that 'don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future'.