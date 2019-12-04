The scam first popped up in 2016 and has resurfaced once again in December 2019

WhatsApp Gold is a scam that attempts to steal people's information from their mobile phones. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: If you see an ad for WhatsApp Gold, don’t believe it. The messaging app is still green and it has not been changed to gold, silver or WhatsApp Plus.

Recently, social media users from all corners of the globe have reported sightings of the so-called WhatsApp Gold app, which is allegedly available for a limited period of time.

“Hey Finally Secret WhatsApp golden version has been leaked, this version is used only by big celebrities. Now we can use it too,” read the fake message.

Users are sent an “exclusive” invitation to download the app through a link. The “limited edition” of the messaging app is actually a malware that steals the user’s information from the phone, according to fact-checking firm Snopes.

Similar scams have been circulating since 2016, including the “WhatsApp Plus” app, which is also a scam. In its F&Q section, the company WhatsApp addressed the rumours and clarified:

“WhatsApp Plus is an application that was not developed by WhatsApp, nor is it authorized by WhatsApp. The developers of WhatsApp Plus have no relationship to WhatsApp, and we do not support WhatsApp Plus. Please be aware that WhatsApp Plus contains source code which WhatsApp cannot guarantee as safe and that your private information is potentially being passed to 3rd parties without your knowledge or authorization.”

If you get a message to download WhatsApp Gold, follow these 3 steps: