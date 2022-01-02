Dubai: UAE residents can expect more rain, thunder, lightning as well as hail this week in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas, especially in northern and eastern areas.
A yellow alert has been issued across the UAE and over the sea due to convective cloud formation and “unstable” weather conditions.
A statement issued by the NCM read: “The country is affected by a state of atmospheric instability as the upper low pressure extending from the west over the country deepens and approaches, coinciding with the extension of a surface low pressure from the south, and the continued flow of clouds from the Red Sea towards the country.”
Earlier this morning, it drizzled in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. Rain and hail accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected on Sunday till Tuesday, gradually decreasing towards the end of the week.
Dusty conditions have also been reported across the UAE and the NCM has issued an orange alert across the country.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
If you are planning to go to the beach, be careful as the sea is expected to be rough at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.