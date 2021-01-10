The lowest temperature in the UAE dipped to 2.3 °C today, according to UAE's National Center of Meteorology.
For a second day in a row icicles were seen near Abu Dhabi’s city of Al Ain.
Instagram account @storm.ae tweeted a video of icicles formed in Raknah on Sunday morning.
UAE residents in Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates can expect temperature lows to dip between 5 and 9 °C, according to the daily weather report by the NCM.
Today’s weather condition, according to the NCM, will be fair to partly cloudy in general and cold by night and early morning especially over the internal and mountain areas.
It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal Western areas
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 24 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 20 and 24 °C. And, the lowest will be between 5 and 9 °C.
Yesterday, Twitter account storm_centre had tweeted a map indicating the location where temperatures had dipped below freezing point.
An NCM official explained to Gulf News that temperatures in Raknah get lower temperatures that it’s surrounding areas and city, due to its location.