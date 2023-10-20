While warm weather continues across the UAE. Heavy to moderate rain hit parts of Hatta and Ras Al Khaimah on Friday afternoon.
The Met Office shared videos of showers over different parts of Ras Al Khaimah.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert indicating that some eastern parts of the country will see cloudy weather and convective clouds till 7.30pm.
According to NCM, the current weather situation is caused by "an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the East, accompanied by an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system."
A tweet by @ncmuae read: "A chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds with a speed of 40 km/hr is expected over some Eastern areas until 7:30pm."
The NCM has confirmed that more rainfall is expected this week. Till Tuesday, October 24, partly cloudy skies are expected along with "chance of some convective clouds formation eastward with a probability of rainfall by afternoon", NCM said in a weekly forecast.
The NCM usually monitors convective clouds, which rise upwards and look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another. The NCM monitors these clouds as they move over the country and dispatches cloud seeding flights, in order to maximise rainfall over the country.