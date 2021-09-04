Dubai: Grab your umbrellas if you are heading to Al Ain as rain and strong winds hit parts of the city on Saturday afternoon.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers online. In some areas, heavy showers combined with cloud activity and strong winds were reported.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloud formation increased in parts of the UAE, such as Al Ain and Dubai’s Hatta, and yellow and orange alerts were issued due to hindered visibility on roads and unstable weather conditions.
Cloudy conditions are also expected in some areas in the next few days, gradually decreasing over the week.