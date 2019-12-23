Dubai: UAE officially marked the start of winter on Sunday, December 22, corresponding to the winter solstice - an phenomenon that regions globally use to mark seasons.
This is reflected in the expected temperatures for the day.
Temperatures in general will be 18°C to 25°C across the country. The lowest recorded temperature was 6°C at Al Rakhna. However, the lowest recorded temperature this week was 4.5° C in Mebreh Mountain at 6.45am on December 20.
Light rain has been predicted in western coastal areas of the UAE on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM also issued a yellow alert for rough seas and high waves, so beachgoers should be cautious. Strong winds are also expected to be blowing over some areas of the UAE.