Residents are taking advantage of the pleasant weather to spend quality time outdoors with family and friends. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE officially marked the start of winter on Sunday, December 22, corresponding to the winter solstice - an phenomenon that regions globally use to mark seasons.

This is reflected in the expected temperatures for the day.

Temperatures in general will be 18°C to 25°C across the country. The lowest recorded temperature was 6°C at Al Rakhna. However, the lowest recorded temperature this week was 4.5° C in Mebreh Mountain at 6.45am on December 20.

Light rain has been predicted in western coastal areas of the UAE on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).