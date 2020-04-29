Winds are expected to blow, causing dusty and sandy conditions

Dubai skyline on a cloudy day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies with scattered rainfall around the emirates.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates will be looking partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy over some areas. There is a chance of light rainfall.

Earlier today, starting at around 12am, it rained in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafrah area and Al Ain.

There is no drop in temperatures expected and in parts of the UAE, the temperature is expected to hit 40 °C.

It is 16°C in Jebel Jais this morning. Dubai is currently at 27°C with partly cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The wind is expected to cause dust and sand to blow.

Due to the conditions, motorists are warned about poor horizontal visibility in some parts of the UAE.