High temperatures and humid conditions are also in the NCMS forecast

It rained on Friday night over parts of the Sharjah, Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for residents for convective cloud formation, which may bring rain in parts of the country. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: UAE residents, we have good news! According to reports, rainy weather is expected to continue today, October 12.

The National Center of Meteorology said cloudy cover will increase over some parts of the country and this can lead to rainfall, especially in the south, in Abu Dhabi.

There have been reports of heavy rains, hailstorms and water logging reported across areas in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, this week so take precautions before heading outside.

We have a picture gallery showcasing the rain across the country; log on to gulfnews.com for the full report.

Humidity levels are high and will be between 85 to 90 per cent during the day. Avoid feeling stuffy in the evenings by wearing light materials to beat the heat.

High humidity can result in fog and mist formation. The NCM issued a yellow warning for residents to be alerts of fog formation over parts of the UAE.

Changing weather can cause allergies and can cause you to fall sick, so check the weather forecast before heading outdoors on the weekend to be prepared.

In general, temperature will be between 38-40 °C.