Dubai: Heavy to moderate rain hit different parts of the UAE on Friday afternoon. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported showers in Fujairah and Sharjah.
The NCM shared videos of heavy to moderate rainfall and issued a forecast for convective clouds over northern and eastern parts of the country.
The NCM also issued a safety alert, warning people to stay away from low-lying areas, like the wadis (valleys), which are prone to flash flooding.
A statement issued by the NCM on Thursday explained the current weather development in the country.
"The country affecting by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the southwest associated with humid Southeasterly winds with an extension of upper air low pressure system and westerly jet stream with cloud mass cover from the west," the statement said.
In a weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday, the NCM has said that more rain and cloudy weather is expected this weekend.
"[The weather will be] partly cloudy to cloudy at times with an increase of cloud amount with intervals accompanied with some convective clouds especially over the coastal, northern and some eastern areas of the country associated with rainfall at different time periods with a significant decrease in temperatures on Sunday," according to the weather forecast.
Strong winds are expected at times and rough to very rough conditions are expected in the Arabian Gulf. The Oman sea will be moderately rough at times, the weather alert said.