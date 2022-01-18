Explained: Cloud seeding in the UAE

NCM analyses cloud formations and weather data to find conducive clouds for cloud seeding. Data collected this way helps to determine the best possible situation for successful cloud seeding. Once conducive clouds are found, NCM launches aircrafts carrying salt crystals – mixed with magnesium, sodium chloride and potassium chloride which are 'seeded' into clouds.



During traditional cloud seeding flights in the UAE, natural salts or hydroscopic agents are shot into clouds to enhance rainfall.

It is now standard practice for the NCM’s cloud seeding section to use a sophisticated weather surveillance radar (WSR), which is responsible for monitoring the atmospheric pressure around the clock.

Cloud seeding missions can only be carried out with cumulus cloud formations, so once they are identified, the NCM will quickly launch aircrafts carrying salt crystals – mixed with magnesium, sodium chloride and potassium chloride – that are shot into the skies.



The salt crystal flares then encourage the formation and release of cloud moisture, which then turns into precipitation.