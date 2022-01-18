Dubai: Light rain was recorded in some parts of the UAE on Tuesday evening. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), Dubai Expo 2020 site, Jumeirah, Umm Al Quwain, Masafi Road - Dibba, and some islands of Abu Dhabi saw light rain at 6pm.
The NCM has warned of strong winds tonight and in the coming days.
According to a forecast issued by the weather bureau: "Active northwesterly winds are expected, with a speed of 45 km/h on the sea and 25 km/h on land. This will cause turbulence in the sea in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, with a decrease in temperatures."
According to the NCM, cloud seeding helped maximise rainfall in the country this week from Sunday.
During traditional cloud seeding flights in the UAE, natural salts or hydroscopic agents are shot into clouds to enhance rainfall.
It is now standard practice for the NCM’s cloud seeding section to use a sophisticated weather surveillance radar (WSR), which is responsible for monitoring the atmospheric pressure around the clock.
Cloud seeding missions can only be carried out with cumulus cloud formations, so once they are identified, the NCM will quickly launch aircrafts carrying salt crystals – mixed with magnesium, sodium chloride and potassium chloride – that are shot into the skies.
The salt crystal flares then encourage the formation and release of cloud moisture, which then turns into precipitation.
Temperatures to drop 1°C
The NCM also published forecast for Friday and Saturday. According to the NCM: "A noticeable drop in temperatures is expected to reach a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius in some mountainous areas on Friday morning and Saturday morning."
"Winds will become strong on the sea, reaching 65 km/h, so the sea will be turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. The wind speed on land ranges between 20 and 50 km/h, causing dust. This will lead to a decrease in the range of horizontal visibility," the NCM added.