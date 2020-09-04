It’s good time for UAE residents to have some outdoor activities this weekend as we have a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some western coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 42 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.