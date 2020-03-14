Maximum temperature in the country expected at between 30°C and 33 °C

Early morning view of Dubai skyscrapers on Saturday, March 14, 2020. It will be fair to partly cloudy becoming cloudy over UAE's western coastal areas by night. Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a sunny and partly cloudy weather today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it is fair to partly cloudy becoming cloudy over some western coastal areas by night.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times by night, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The Sea will be slight to moderate may be rough at times by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 32 °C.