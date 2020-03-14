Dubai: UAE residents can expect a sunny and partly cloudy weather today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it is fair to partly cloudy becoming cloudy over some western coastal areas by night.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times by night, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The Sea will be slight to moderate may be rough at times by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 32 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 30 and 33 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 18 °C.