It’s a good time to do some outdoor activities with family and friends this weekend as we have a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair in general and partly cloudy by afternoon eastward. Temperatures tend to increase slightly over internal areas. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal especially westward.
It’s foggy in some parts of Al Hamra – Al Mirfa, Al Dhafra area in Abu Dhabi , thus motorists are advised to take extra precautions on the road.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 42 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 45 °C. And, the lowest will be between 26 and 30 °C.