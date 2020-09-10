Fine will be imposed on anyone who does not wear mask in closed places

Drive Through Covid-19 Screening Station by Dubai Health Authority at Al Nasr club Image Credit: Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: In line with the decisions of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority to be more strict on establishments violating COVID-19 precuationary measures, Dubai announced on Thursday that violators in the Emirate will be fined heavily.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, called on the community and public and private sector entities to ensure comprehensive compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures outlined by authorities.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansoor said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has emphasized on the community’s shared responsibility with his statement “Everyone is Responsible” and this plays a key role in encouraging the community to join hands to combat the pandemic.

“Every member of the community is a partner in fighting the crisis. We must continue working with a strong commitment to protect ourselves, our families and others around us so that we can tide over this crisis and avoid any setbacks that can compromise the progress we have achieved,” Sheikh Mansoor said.

“The health and wellbeing of the community is a great responsibility and they are our highest priorities. The leadership’s strategic objectives are driven by these goals. There will be no compromise. We will work relentlessly to fulfill this responsibility,” Sheikh Mansoor added.

The Supreme Committee continues to work with local and federal frontline authorities to ensure everyone’s safety and accelerate the progress in combating COVID-19, he further said.

The Supreme Committee stressed the importance of implementing preventive measures against COVID-19 in shopping centers, restaurants and closed places. Fine shall be imposed on those places that do not adhere to the preventive measures

All violators of the precautionary measures and health guidelines shall be fined according to the regulations issued by the cabinet. There will be no tolerance in implementing the law and imposing fines on violators.

A fine will be imposed on anyone who does not wear a mask in closed places.